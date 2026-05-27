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Drake marks game-changing Billboard record after overtaking Michael Jackson

The 'One Dance' hitmaker officially overtakes late pop icon Michael Jackson on Billboard

Drake celebrates game-changing Billboard record after overtaking Michael Jackson
Drake celebrates game-changing Billboard record after overtaking Michael Jackson  

Drake is officially the first living soloist in Billboard history!

On Wednesday, May 27th, the 39-year-old Canadian rapper and singer took to his Instagram handle to react to his fresh career achievement.

For those unaware, Drake, who is also known as Aubrey Drake Graham, secured his 14th Billboard Hot 100 number-one single with his new song, Janice STFU, breaking his tie with late pop legend Michael Jackson.

Janice STFU featured in the rapper's newly released iconic musical album, Iceman, whose lyrics indicate a passive-aggressive response to Drake's critics and gossip blogs.

Now breaking his silence on the new record, Drake wrote, "Neck broke from carrying the chain. Back broke from carrying the game. Records broken carry my name. Carry on, carry on."

Fans reaction on Drake's new career milestone: 

As the new achievement garnered fans' attention, several commentators showered praise on the rapper, with one commenting, "LETS GOOOO CONGRATULATIONS."

"Goat," a second said.

While a third noted, "The way I see it - Drake carries the torch forward. It's not one versus the other; it's writing history forward. Michael would be proud."

Drake's surprise triple-album release, including Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour, is heavily themed around a Michael Jackson tribute.

The Family Matters singer reportedly spent over $123,000 to purchase this iconic glove at auction. 

He also featured one of Michael Jackson.s legendary crystal-studded gloves on the cover page of his album, Iceman, released on May 15th. 

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