Katy Perry makes major announcement amid buzz over Justin Trudeau's dramatic style shift 

Katy Perry has made a huge announcement after she was accused of transforming her boyfriend, Justin Trudeau's, style.
On Tuesday, May 26th, the Roar hitmaker, who is set to celebrate one year of togetherness in June with her new partner, surprised fans with a big update on what she promised her fans earlier.
Taking to her Instagram account, Katy revealed that she will be performing in Fenapo Mexico, in August of this year.
The Bandaids crooner dropped a video of herself, confirming the live free show for fans, as she heard saying in the viral footage, "I'm really excited about this announcement."
"I told you I'd be coming back, and now I am. August 25th, Fenapo free show for all of my Mexican Katy Gatos. Let's go! You know I love you, you know I keep my promises," she concluded.
This update followed a recent report claiming that Katy Perry has transformed the former Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau’s, aura.
Especially after his Coachella 2026 appearance, fans have been criticising the singer for bringing dramatic change into her boyfriend’s style.
"Katy has a ton of money and brings her global fame into any relationship she gets into, but Justin is a former head of state, and his name and face can open a lot of doors," an insider bashed Katy.
The tipster went on sharing, "He came into this situation with a whole lot of credibility. Weirdly, he's bending his lifestyle to fit Katy's and not the other way around."
Notably, the source further suggested that the romance, which began in June last year, may conclude as Justin Trudeau’s political credibility is at stake due to the transformation.
The father of three has spent years building his political image.
As of now, neither Katy Perry nor Justin Trudeau's representatives has addressed these ongoing reports.