News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Katy Perry makes major announcement amid buzz over Justin Trudeau's dramatic style shift

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry set to celebrate one year of togetherness in June of this year

Katy Perry makes major announcement amid buzz over Justin Trudeaus dramatic style shift
Katy Perry makes major announcement amid buzz over Justin Trudeau's dramatic style shift 

Katy Perry has made a huge announcement after she was accused of transforming her boyfriend, Justin Trudeau's, style. 

On Tuesday, May 26th, the Roar hitmaker, who is set to celebrate one year of togetherness in June with her new partner, surprised fans with a big update on what she promised her fans earlier. 

Taking to her Instagram account, Katy revealed that she will be performing in Fenapo Mexico, in August of this year. 

The Bandaids crooner dropped a video of herself, confirming the live free show for fans, as she heard saying in the viral footage, "I'm really excited about this announcement." 

"I told you I'd be coming back, and now I am. August 25th, Fenapo free show for all of my Mexican Katy Gatos. Let's go! You know I love you, you know I keep my promises," she concluded.

This update followed a recent report claiming that Katy Perry has transformed the former Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau’s, aura.

Especially after his Coachella 2026 appearance, fans have been criticising the singer for bringing dramatic change into her boyfriend’s style.

"Katy has a ton of money and brings her global fame into any relationship she gets into, but Justin is a former head of state, and his name and face can open a lot of doors," an insider bashed Katy.

The tipster went on sharing, "He came into this situation with a whole lot of credibility. Weirdly, he's bending his lifestyle to fit Katy's and not the other way around." 

Notably, the source further suggested that the romance, which began in June last year, may conclude as Justin Trudeau’s political credibility is at stake due to the transformation.

The father of three has spent years building his political image.

As of now, neither Katy Perry nor Justin Trudeau's representatives has addressed these ongoing reports. 

Selena Gomez hits the streets of London in style amid 'Only Murders' S6 buzz
Selena Gomez hits the streets of London in style amid 'Only Murders' S6 buzz
Drake marks game-changing Billboard record after overtaking Michael Jackson
Drake marks game-changing Billboard record after overtaking Michael Jackson
Jesse Williams, Alejandra Onieva reveal surprise pregnancy months after secret marriage
Jesse Williams, Alejandra Onieva reveal surprise pregnancy months after secret marriage
Lil Wayne gets engaged to mystery woman ahead of highly anticipated tour
Lil Wayne gets engaged to mystery woman ahead of highly anticipated tour
Drake surpasses Michael Jackson with 14th no. 1 Billboard hit
Drake surpasses Michael Jackson with 14th no. 1 Billboard hit
Sydney Sweeney finally reacts to 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' cut amid 'Euphoria' blunder
Sydney Sweeney finally reacts to 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' cut amid 'Euphoria' blunder
Paul McCartney compares Taylor Swift's fame to The Beatles' success in surprise move
Paul McCartney compares Taylor Swift's fame to The Beatles' success in surprise move
Jennie sparks buzz with unreleased track performance at fashion event: 'queen of kpop'
Jennie sparks buzz with unreleased track performance at fashion event: 'queen of kpop'
'Enola Holmes 3' teases wedding arc with exciting update ahead of summer release
'Enola Holmes 3' teases wedding arc with exciting update ahead of summer release
'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson shares truth behind 'horrific' character death
'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson shares truth behind 'horrific' character death
Jennifer Lopez shares emotional family update with rare kids photos
Jennifer Lopez shares emotional family update with rare kids photos
BTS, SZA share wholesome moment at 2026 American Music Awards: Watch
BTS, SZA share wholesome moment at 2026 American Music Awards: Watch

Popular News

Katy Perry makes major announcement amid buzz over Justin Trudeau's dramatic style shift

Katy Perry makes major announcement amid buzz over Justin Trudeau's dramatic style shift
an hour ago
NBA coach of the year: Joe Mazzulla becomes youngest winner in 51 years

NBA coach of the year: Joe Mazzulla becomes youngest winner in 51 years
2 hours ago
NASA unveils plan for permanent moon base, targets construction in 2029

NASA unveils plan for permanent moon base, targets construction in 2029
3 hours ago