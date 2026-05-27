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Spotify releases 'Podcast clips' for users to improve user experience

Spotify lets users underscore the significance or interesting parts of long podcast episodes without even sharing the entire recording

Spotify releases Podcast clips for users to improve user experience
Spotify releases 'Podcast clips' for users to improve user experience

In a significant update, Spotify has released the latest feature called “Podcast clips,” simplifying it for users to share short moments from their favorite podcasts.

On Wednesday, the feature was released and is currently accessible for both Premium and free users on mobile devices.

With this significant update, all Spotify users will receive a scissors icon in the “Now Playing” screen while listening to a podcast.

The sharing options include sending a link to the full episode, a certain chapter, a timestamp, and the latest short clip.

Spotify releases Podcast clips for users to improve user experience

This lets users underscore the significance or interesting parts of long podcast episodes without even sharing the entire recording.

By tapping it, users can select a certain part of the audio they want to share and save. Users also have an option to preview or trim it and then share it on social media or share it directly to friends, colleagues, or other listeners.

The Swedish-music streaming giant stated the feature is especially useful now because many tech and AI leaders prefer podcasts over traditional interviews.

Important news and discussions usually appear in long podcast episodes, making it difficult for listeners to catch everything.

Clips assist in solving this issue by making key moments simplified to find and share.

Moreover, saved clips will be stored in the user’s Spotify library, where they can easily replay or add it to playlists later.

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