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10 hidden iPhone features that you didn't know existed in iOS 26

Some of these unpopular features can significantly enhance your user experience

10 hidden iPhone features that you didnt know existed in iOS 26
10 hidden iPhone features that you didn't know existed in iOS 26

Apple continues to refine iOS 26 with powerful hidden features that enhance privacy, customisation, and productivity on iPhone.

Some of these unpopular features can significantly enhance your user experience.

Message Management: Drag and drop text messages

The Cupertino-based tech giant users can select and move several messages between apps such as Notes, Mail, and Documents, making information sharing more organised.

Home screen customization

iOS 26 enables widgets to replace app icons for live updates and allows users conceal apps and pages for a cleaner layout.

Apple Maps Location History

Apple Maps now tracks visited places, enabling users to review or delete location history or disable tracking for improved privacy control.

10 hidden iPhone features that you didnt know existed in iOS 26

Lock Screen personalization

Shortcuts such as flashlight and camera can be superseded with customized app controls for faster access to frequently used features.

Back Tap gestures

Users can assign actions such as screenshots and app releases to double or triple taps on the back of the iPhone.

Quick Timer access

Timers can be introduced to the Control Center for instant access during cooking, daily tasks and workout.

Photo privacy controls

Users can minimise location metadata from photos ahead of sharing to protect personal information.

Sleep Timer for Media

The Clock app enables automatic stopping of music and podcasts following a set time, preventing overnight playback.

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