Pentagon releases new UFO videos: F-16 shoots down object

The Department of War has released the second batch of declassified files regarding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), commonly known as UFOs, under the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System of UAP Encounters (PURSUE).
One of the most notable clips is a 2023 infrared video showing an F-16 fighter jet shooting down an unidentified object over Lake Huron.
Other materials include footage from the Persian Gulf and Syria showing objects moving at extreme speeds or flying in formation.
Despite the dramatic imagery, officials noted that “many of these materials lack a substantiated chain-of-custody” and the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) maintains there is no evidence the objects are extraterrestrial.
The release features first-hand accounts, such as one intelligence officer who described encountering “two large orbs” that appeared to be “chasing” nearby fighter jets.
Reflecting on the encounter, the officer wrote, “We were virtually speechless after these observations.”
With the website receiving over a billion hits, the department confirmed they are already working on a third release, as the government continues its effort to provide transparency on these complex decades-old records.