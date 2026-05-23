News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Pentagon releases new UFO videos: F-16 shoots down object

See the F-16 intercepts of a mysterious object over Lake Huron

Pentagon releases new UFO videos: F-16 shoots down object
Pentagon releases new UFO videos: F-16 shoots down object

The Department of War has released the second batch of declassified files regarding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), commonly known as UFOs, under the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System of UAP Encounters (PURSUE).

One of the most notable clips is a 2023 infrared video showing an F-16 fighter jet shooting down an unidentified object over Lake Huron.

Other materials include footage from the Persian Gulf and Syria showing objects moving at extreme speeds or flying in formation.

Despite the dramatic imagery, officials noted that “many of these materials lack a substantiated chain-of-custody” and the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) maintains there is no evidence the objects are extraterrestrial.


The release features first-hand accounts, such as one intelligence officer who described encountering “two large orbs” that appeared to be “chasing” nearby fighter jets.

Reflecting on the encounter, the officer wrote, “We were virtually speechless after these observations.”

With the website receiving over a billion hits, the department confirmed they are already working on a third release, as the government continues its effort to provide transparency on these complex decades-old records.

Meta brings standalone Forum app for Facebook groups conversations
Meta brings standalone Forum app for Facebook groups conversations
WhatsApp tests green dot feature to highlight online contacts
WhatsApp tests green dot feature to highlight online contacts
SpaceX postpones Starship V3 test flight after last-minute technical glitch
SpaceX postpones Starship V3 test flight after last-minute technical glitch
Instagram releases Lofi Dusk filter: Here's how to use it?
Instagram releases Lofi Dusk filter: Here's how to use it?
SpaceX lifts off 29 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket: Details inside
SpaceX lifts off 29 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket: Details inside
SpaceX files for historic IPO: Musk aims for $1.75 trillion valuation
SpaceX files for historic IPO: Musk aims for $1.75 trillion valuation
Spotify upgrades Listening Stats feature for enhanced user experience
Spotify upgrades Listening Stats feature for enhanced user experience
iPhone 18 Pro could be 'iPhone 8 moment' of Apple’s 2026 series
iPhone 18 Pro could be 'iPhone 8 moment' of Apple’s 2026 series
Google I/O: New smart glasses unveiled alongside massive AI search makeover
Google I/O: New smart glasses unveiled alongside massive AI search makeover
Anthropic hires OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy to join core AI team
Anthropic hires OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy to join core AI team
5 biggest mistakes Elon Musk made in OpenAI legal battle
5 biggest mistakes Elon Musk made in OpenAI legal battle
Google I/O 2026: Major announcements and updates you must know
Google I/O 2026: Major announcements and updates you must know

Popular News

Britney Spears told police her mother killed a child in disturbing DUI arrest video

Britney Spears told police her mother killed a child in disturbing DUI arrest video
32 minutes ago
Aaradhya Bachchan makes Cannes debut with mum Aishwarya Rai: See pics here

Aaradhya Bachchan makes Cannes debut with mum Aishwarya Rai: See pics here
2 hours ago
Orange County chemical leak: 40,000 evacuated in Garden Grove

Orange County chemical leak: 40,000 evacuated in Garden Grove
3 hours ago