Apple to release iOS 26.5.1 with advanced features on THIS date

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a new variant of iPhone iOS 26’s software update just weeks after the launch of iOS 26.5 on May 11.
Several reports suggested, the Cupertino-based tech giant is currently experimenting with iOS 26.5.1 along with the anticipated iOS 26.6, and the smaller update is likely to release within the next few days.
The forthcoming iOS 26.5.1 update is likely to focus mainly on fixing bugs and enhancing security instead of launching significant features.
Following the release of improved RCS-messaging support in iOS 26.5, the company may fine-tune the feature and acknowledge performance-related complaints from users.
Some iPhone owners have reported overheating, occasional app glitches, and battery drain following update, although some issues are often temporary after a major software installation.
iOS 26.5 release date (expected)
As per MacRumours, Apple is currently testing the update that indicates an imminent launch, with analysts projecting the iOS 26.5.1 around May 27 or May 28.
Simultaneously, Apple is also developing iOS 26.6, likely to be among the final major updates before the arrival of iOS 27 later this year.
While iOS 26.6 is not likely to include a variety of cutting-edge additions, the first developer beta could appear shortly after Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is slated for June 8 to June 12.