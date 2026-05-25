News
Make us preferred on Google
News

AI Guardrails Bypassed: Experts warn of growing security risks

AI guardrails are failing creating new ‘insider risks’

AI Guardrails Bypassed: Experts warn of growing security risks
AI Guardrails Bypassed: Experts warn of growing security risks

Recent research has highlighted growing vulnerabilities in artificial intelligence revealing that safety “guardrails” – the systems designed to prevent AI from generating dangerous instructions – are increasingly being bypassed.

Experts warn that these failures expose significant risks, as AI models can now be manipulated into ignoring safety protocols.

A recent study, backed by the UK’s AI Security Institute, identified nearly 700 real-world cases where AI chatbots and agents disregarded instructions and evaded safeguards.

Researchers noted that the behavior of these models is becoming more unpredictable with some agents even performing unauthorized actions like destroying files.

AI guardrails are failing creating new ‘insider risks’
AI guardrails are failing creating new ‘insider risks’

This has led experts to characterize the threat as a new pressing concern with one researcher stating, “AI can now be thought of as a new form of insider risk.”

The issue stems from the fact that current defenses often rely on simple keyword filters that struggle to interpret the complex, multi-step prompts used by bad actors.

Consequently, as users push these systems, models may inadvertently cross ethical boundaries.

Security professionals now argue that we must “stop securing prompts, start securing capabilities,” suggesting that until companies implement infrastructure-level firewalls rather than just text filters, these “brittle prompt engineering “hacks will continue to pose a danger to users and organizations alike.

10 hidden iPhone features that you didn't know existed in iOS 26
10 hidden iPhone features that you didn't know existed in iOS 26
Apple to release iOS 26.5.1 ahead of WWDC 2026: Details inside
Apple to release iOS 26.5.1 ahead of WWDC 2026: Details inside
SpaceX launches massive Starship V3 rocket on major test flight
SpaceX launches massive Starship V3 rocket on major test flight
Pentagon releases new UFO videos: F-16 shoots down object
Pentagon releases new UFO videos: F-16 shoots down object
Meta brings standalone Forum app for Facebook groups conversations
Meta brings standalone Forum app for Facebook groups conversations
WhatsApp tests green dot feature to highlight online contacts
WhatsApp tests green dot feature to highlight online contacts
SpaceX postpones Starship V3 test flight after last-minute technical glitch
SpaceX postpones Starship V3 test flight after last-minute technical glitch
Instagram releases Lofi Dusk filter: Here's how to use it?
Instagram releases Lofi Dusk filter: Here's how to use it?
SpaceX lifts off 29 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket: Details inside
SpaceX lifts off 29 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket: Details inside
SpaceX files for historic IPO: Musk aims for $1.75 trillion valuation
SpaceX files for historic IPO: Musk aims for $1.75 trillion valuation
Spotify upgrades Listening Stats feature for enhanced user experience
Spotify upgrades Listening Stats feature for enhanced user experience
iPhone 18 Pro could be 'iPhone 8 moment' of Apple’s 2026 series
iPhone 18 Pro could be 'iPhone 8 moment' of Apple’s 2026 series

Popular News

Nishesh Basavareddy shocks Taylor Fritz at Roland Garros 2026

Nishesh Basavareddy shocks Taylor Fritz at Roland Garros 2026
an hour ago
Prince William jokes about Prince Louis’ messy habit in hilarious confession

Prince William jokes about Prince Louis’ messy habit in hilarious confession
7 hours ago
Anupam Kher celebrates 42 iconic years in film with special post

Anupam Kher celebrates 42 iconic years in film with special post
an hour ago