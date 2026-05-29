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Taylor Swift Vienna concert attack: Man sentenced for 15 years over terrorism plot

A man has been booked for 15 years in jail for plotting to attack Taylor Swift's Vienna show

Taylor Swift Vienna concert attack: Man sentenced for 15 years over terrorism plot
Taylor Swift Vienna concert attack: Man sentenced for 15 years over terrorism plot 

An Austrian man, identified only as Beran A, has been jailed for 15 years for planning an attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna in August 2024.

As reported by BBC, the man was also found guilty of a string of other terrorism-linked offences.

Beran was arrested after a tip-off from the CIA just before the sold-out Taylor concert was due to take place in Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium.

Following the arrest, all three Austrian shows were immediately called off.

In the Eras Tour documentary, it was shared that Taylor learnt about the possible attack while travelling to Austria, describing it as a "dodged massacre situation".


Prosecutors said that the 21-year-old had become radicalised and had sworn allegiance to jihadist group Islamic State (IS). Authorities revealed that Beran failed to acquire weapons illegally, including a machine gun and a hand grenade.

Court psychiatrist Peter Hoffmann said Beran A showed no signs of mental illness, adding that there was "no psychiatric explanation" for his radicalisation.

On Thursday, May 28, he was on trial in Wiener Neustadt, with another 21-year-old, Arda K from Slovakia, accused of having links with IS.

Arda K, who was not involved in the plot against the concert, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

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