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At least 3 dead, 5 injured after explosion at Oak Cliff apartment complex

Some families continue to search for their loved ones in Dallas apartment's explosion, hoping for their safety

At least 3 dead, 5 injured after explosion at Oak Cliff apartment complex
At least 3 dead, 5 injured after explosion at Oak Cliff apartment complex

A major explosion engulfed an apartment complex in Oak Cliff in flames, claiming at least three lives, with four others hospitalized.

As per officials, the dead ones include two women and one child.

Within several hours of the explosion, first responders had excavated 30-35% of the rubble by hand and officials said more victims are likely under rubble and may be found.


In the early hours of Thursday, May 28, 2026, the Dallas Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief James Russ stated crews were called to respond to a gas leak near East 9th Street and Patton Avenue at about 12:47 p.m.

Later on, a major explosion occurred and the call was upgraded to a structure fire, as per a police report.

Firefighters reached to the scene at 12:49 p.m. and the call was upgraded to a five-alarm fire, with about 120 firefighters responding.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the National Transportation Safety Board reported that it was "sending a team to Dallas, Texas, aiming to initiate the probe of the incident that destroyed an apartment building in the Oak Cliff neighborhood.

An eyewitness of the incident, Natasha Sanchez who lives nearly two blocks away from the apartments , said she felt the explosion.

“It felt like my house shook, like it was hit by a car or something,” she said.


Meanwhile, some families continue to search for their loved ones, hoping for their safety.

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