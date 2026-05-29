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Amitabh Bachchan resumes work following shocking health scare rumours

The 83-year-old actor had been rumoured to be hospitalised for several day

Amitabh Bachchan resumes work following shocking health scare rumours
Amitabh Bachchan resumes work following shocking health scare rumours

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a powerful message for his fans as he resumes work.

Taking to his personal blog, the 83-year-old legendary actor penned a philosophical note as he prepared to resume, expressing gratitude as he wrote, “… good day to start work .. good day to be up and ready for it.. good day to return to routine ..good day to begin what was left undone..”

According to the Kalki 2898 AD star, a good day is ever a good day .. feel it and it responds.


Bachchan concluded his message, saying, "So i am off to feel it.. My love and more."

His message comes five days after he made a much-anticipated public appearance outside his residence in Mumbai, Jalsa, for his weekly fan meet.

It’s worth mentioning here that there had been reports suggesting that the Fakt Purusho Maate actor had been hospitalised for several days.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan, who was last seen in Vettaiyan film, will soon star in Section 84, a courtroom drama thriller, scheduled for November 19, 2026.

Moreover, he will also make appearance in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana: Part 1, a mythological epic, releasing later this year.

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