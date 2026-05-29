Laura Woods, Adam Collard spark marriage buzz after major family update

Laura Woods and her fiancée, Adam Collard, are expanding their family.
The popular English television personality has turned to his Instagram account to share a joyful family update in a joint post with her partner.
"Hey, baby number 2," Adam and Laura revealed the surprise pregnancy, leaving fans in a meltdown.
The heartwarming announcement post opened with a snap of their one-year-old son, Leo, who is pictured staring at the projection of the scan on a wall in their home.
Several fans rushed to the comment section as the second pregnancy post gained popularity on social media.
"Sensational meme selection, congratulations to you both, hoping this provides some additional good luck for The Arsenal on Saturday," one fan enthusiastically noted.
Another wrote, "Work it, guysss. No doubt you'll smash it again!! Congratulations."
"Aww, congratulations, guys, wonderful news," a third commented.
Laura and Adam have been dating since October 2023. Later, they announced their engagement in September 2024, a few months before confirming their first pregnancy in July.
However, many netizens also predicted the two might tie the knot as they announced their second pregnancy.
As of now, neither Laura Woods nor Adam Collard have spoken about their possible marriage plans.