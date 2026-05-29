King Charles, Queen Camilla announce major change ahead of historic Royal tradition

King Charles and Queen Camilla announced a major change ahead of a historic royal tradition, set to take next week.
The Royal couple will continue a centuries-old royal racing tradition next week after confirming plans to attend Derby Day at Epsom Downs.
It was announced by the Jockey Club that Their Majesties will be present on the historical traditional day on Saturday 6 June, to watch one of the most prestigious races in world horseracing.
In this regard, Jim Allen, General Manager of Epsom Downs Racecourse, said everyone connected with the venue was delighted by the royal visit.
“We are honoured and thrilled that The King and Queen will be joining us at Epsom Downs on Derby Day,” he said.
“Their Majesties show great enthusiasm, interest and support for horseracing in the UK and their attendance next week will be a proud moment for all of the team here and everyone connected with the racecourse.”
According to Allen, the royal attendance had become inseparable from the Derby’s identity.
The appearance of the King and Queen, who became joint patrons of the Jockey Club in 2024, underlines the royal family’s enduring connection to British racing.
The Derby remains one of the crown jewels of the British sporting calendar and is the richest race run in Britain.