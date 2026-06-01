Sydney Sweeney claps back at backlash as 'Euphoria' S3 wraps with major twists 

Sydney Sweeney has a calm reaction to the haters after HBO's superhit series, Euphoria, concluded with shocking twists.
On Sunday, May 31st, the iconic new season came to its finale, and it was not the one fans had been waiting for.
The final episode of Euphoria saw Zendaya's character, Rue, die most shockingly after Jacob Elordi's role, Nate Jacob's horrific death, leaving fans disappointed and vulnerable.
Shortly after the upsetting review of the finale episode, the Anyone But You crooner turned to her Instagram account over the weekend to share several behind-the-scenes photos of the show with a pointed message for the haters.
Sydney wrote, "It's called… acting" in her caption, which appeared to be a subtle reaction to the backlash the entire team of Euphoria has been receiving since the final came out.
The 28-year-old American actress, who is currently dating Scooter Braun, also shared a handful of throwback photos captured while filming the show, featuring Jacob Elordi, Alexa Damie, and other cast members.
She also subtly revealed in her post that the controversial Euphoria scene, where she turned into a baby dog, for the adaptation, the actress wore the latest collection of her self-launched brand, Syrn.
This update came after the Euphoria creator, Sam Levinson, broke his silence on Rue and Nate Jacob’s ill-fated death in the third instalment, which began in May of this year.