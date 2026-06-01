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Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner's low-key London wedding as actor breaks down in tears

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa officially walk down the aisle over the weekend after two years of togetherness

Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turners low-key London wedding as actor breaks down in tears
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner's low-key London wedding as actor breaks down in tears 

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are officially off the market! 

The Levitating crooner and her partner tied the knot in a modest ceremony at the famous Marylebone Town Hall on Sunday, May 31st. 

Before their three-day lavish celebration in Sicily this weekend, an insider revealed their marriage’s details as Dua, 30, and Callum, 36, invited only eight guests to the London registry office.

The eye-witnesses also observed that when the Albanian singer walked down the aisle at the wedding ceremony, the Eternity actor was visibly seen "shaking."

"He was in tears and shaky, Dua and Callum said their vows in a ceremony with their closest family and friends," the source claimed.

The tipster furthermore stated that, "Last night they had a quiet celebration dinner. It was chic and simple — exactly as Dua and Callum wanted. Dua's dad and manager Dugi are massive Arsenal fans, so there were a few jokes made about the timing, as the Premier League victory parade was happening at the same time, not far away."

Notably, the One Kiss hitmaker wore a stunning fitted skirt suit especially customised by the infamous fashion designer, Schiaparelli, as she ditched a traditional bridal dress.

However, despite wearing the elegant bridal dress, the new fashion style might not work in favour of the singer, as the wedding photos gained popularity on the internet, sparking quick chaos among fans.

Some of them believed the singer rocked the look, while most of them were distracted by one detail in her look, saying it looked like the hip padding on her outfit had slipped down.

Well, the new bride has yet to showcase her other looks at her lavish three-day wedding this weekend. 

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