Bobby Deol finally addresses speculation of conflict with Alia Bhatt

Bobby Deol has dismissed rumours of a fallout with Alia Bhatt on the set of Alpha, brushing off speculation and calling her his “favourite” co-star.
While conversing on Aap Ki Adalat, the Animal star spoke about how both Ranbir Kapoor and the Alpha star are among his favourites.
Responding to the speculation, he said, "Even I was shocked when a friend sent me a snapshot of this rumour. Log itne velle hain ki kuch bhi likhke bana dete hain (People have so much free time that they make up and write anything). I had just done a film with Ranbir Kapoor, and then I got to know I was being offered a film with Alia. I was like, 'What's happening with me?' Both of them are my favourite actors, and I am getting to work with them."
He further spoke about his experience working with Alia in Alpha and said, “It was so nice (working with Alia), she is such a good actress and works so hard. She was so prepared for all the fight sequences. So I didn't get why people wrote that. And then they even wrote that Bobby was so miffed that Aditya Chopra offered him another film. I can't go around proving a point to everybody. It's not true.”
Notably, Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol are set to square off in the upcoming action thriller Alpha, the first female-led film in the Yash Raj Films (YRF) Spy Universe.