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Bobby Deol finally addresses speculation of conflict with Alia Bhatt

The 'Animal' star spoke about how both Ranbir Kapoor and the Alpha star are among his favourites

Bobby Deol finally addresses speculation of conflict with Alia Bhatt
Bobby Deol finally addresses speculation of conflict with Alia Bhatt

Bobby Deol has dismissed rumours of a fallout with Alia Bhatt on the set of Alpha, brushing off speculation and calling her his “favourite” co-star.

While conversing on Aap Ki Adalat, the Animal star spoke about how both Ranbir Kapoor and the Alpha star are among his favourites.

Responding to the speculation, he said, "Even I was shocked when a friend sent me a snapshot of this rumour. Log itne velle hain ki kuch bhi likhke bana dete hain (People have so much free time that they make up and write anything). I had just done a film with Ranbir Kapoor, and then I got to know I was being offered a film with Alia. I was like, 'What's happening with me?' Both of them are my favourite actors, and I am getting to work with them."


He further spoke about his experience working with Alia in Alpha and said, “It was so nice (working with Alia), she is such a good actress and works so hard. She was so prepared for all the fight sequences. So I didn't get why people wrote that. And then they even wrote that Bobby was so miffed that Aditya Chopra offered him another film. I can't go around proving a point to everybody. It's not true.”

Notably, Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol are set to square off in the upcoming action thriller Alpha, the first female-led film in the Yash Raj Films (YRF) Spy Universe.

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