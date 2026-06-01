Princess Rajwa, Crown Prince Hussein mark wedding milestone with stunning new photo

Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein have marked their third wedding anniversary with a new portrait, appearing more loved-up than ever as they celebrated the milestone together.
On Monday, the Royal Hashemite Court released an official new portrait of the Jordanian royal couple to mark the milestone.
Radiating elegance, the 32-year-old princess wore a silky teal ensemble along with diamond earrings and a wishbone ring.
The royal heir appeared stylish in a coordinated suit and tie, finishing the look with a red star badge reflecting a symbol from Jordan’s national flag.
Looking happier than ever, the pair posed closely together, with the Crown Prince holding his wife and Rajwa returning the affectionate gesture.
The elegant image is one of the couple’s most sophisticated portraits so far. They tied the knot in 2023 and welcomed daughter Princess Iman in August 2024.
Crown Prince Hussein, who is the future king of Jordan, married Rajwa, a Saudi-born architect, in June 2023 at the Zahran Palace.
The 31-year-old is the eldest son of King Abdudullah II and Queen Rania, making him the first in line to the throne.
The spectacular wedding was attended by monarchies all over the world, with guests including the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Middleton family, and Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.