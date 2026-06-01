Pedro Pascal sends fans into frenzy with special Pride Month post

Pedro Pascal has sparked widespread reactions from fans with his Pride Month post.
The 51-year-old actor took to Instagram post on Monday, June 1, and shared his excitement for the Pride Month which is celebrated every year in June.
Along with the post, Pascal shared a very strong message, writing, “It’s here, it’s queer. Equal rights for everyone or fuck off. #Pride.”
It’s worth mentioning here that the The Fantastic Four: First Steps star has never explicitly categorised or labeled his sexuality in public, though he has long been a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.
Moreover, he has also been romantically linked to Argentine creative director Rafael Olarra.
Interestingly, the two have been spotted together on numerous occasions since early 2026, however, nor Pascal neither Olarra has publicly confirmed a relationship.
On the professional front, he is set to make his official debut as Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic in Avengers: Doomsday.
The forthcoming movie is officially scheduled to release on December 18, 2026.
The actor will soon star in Todd Haynes's upcoming movie De Noche, in which he plays a hard-boiled detective opposite Danny Ramirez.
Pedro Pascal will also voice and reprise his iconic role as the bounty hunter Din Djarin in The Mandalorian & Grogu, the next theatrical Star Wars installment.