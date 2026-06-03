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Cassie Ventura opens up about leaving America after Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs have been arrested since September 2024 over the charges of human trafficking and racketeering

Cassie Ventura opens up about leaving America after Sean Diddy Combs trial
Cassie Ventura opens up about leaving America after Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial 

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, are back in the headlines months after the explosive trial. 

The American singer and dancer filed a countersuit on May 1st of this year, in which she revealed that she has left the United States of America. 

Months after the explosive trial, Cassie, who was pregnant during the court trial of Diddy, has now admitted that she is living in an unknown location to protect her peace with her child. 

The Kiss Me crooner also opened up that she can easily travel to New York to meet with her attorneys during the proceedings. 

It is pertinent to note that Cassie has submitted this new counter lawsuit in response to the case filed by Clayton Howard, a man who claims that Ventura hired him as a male escort, along with the hip-hop mogul, for inappropriate activities.

In his lawsuit, Clayton claimed that he became pregnant, which resulted in her getting an abortion, and he also got injured both physically and psychologically.

During the May 2025 trial of Sean Diddy Combs, Cassie, who testified in the court last year, received a $30 million settlement due to allegations of abuse by Combs.

She got $20 million from Combs himself, while the rest came from a hotel where an assault was filmed on camera. 

For those unfamiliar, Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in September 2024 over the serious charges of human trafficking and racketeering. 

After a year in May 2025, the controversial rapper appeared in court for high-profile media trial where several eye-witnesses testified. 

He is is currently incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison located in New Jersey. 

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