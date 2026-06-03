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Robert Pattinson addresses 'Batman: Part II' backlash ahead of sequel shoot

'Batman: Part II' is scheduled to be premiere in October next year

Robert Pattinson addresses Batman: Part II backlash ahead of sequel shoot
Robert Pattinson addresses 'Batman: Part II' backlash ahead of sequel shoot 

Robert Pattinson has broken his silence after facing harsh media scrutiny over his new role in the upcoming film, Batman: Part II.

Earlier this week, the Twilight star rejected claims that he failed to train properly for his character as the Caped Crusader.

For those unaware, Pattinson, 40, in his old interview the actor allegedly said doing exercise  is being "uncool" and has avoided the gym for his new role in the much-awaited sequel to Batman.

This statement led fans to believe he refused to get in shape for The Batman. 

Now, in his new interview with GQ magazine, the critically-acclaimed actor defended his past remarks saying, "I worked out every f***ing day, even after that, I still look like I didn’t work out. I worked out twice a day at, like, three o’clock in the morning."

The Odyssey actor also jokingly admitted that he was being "cool," as he is determined to work out in his daily routine.

He also installed a home gym at his Beverly Hills residence to prepare for the sequel, though the father of one revealed that he has not yet received an official filming schedule.

"I just heard from the stunt guy the other day. He said, ‘Ooh, 11 weeks of nights.’ I’m like, ‘Excuse me? No one’s even sent me a schedule," Pattinson remarked.

Apart from Robert Pattinson, Batman: Part II creator, Matt Reeves, signed Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Brian Tyree Henry, Charles Dance and Sebastian Koch in the leading roles. 

The forthcoming film is slated to be released on October 1st, 2027. 

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