'God of War: Laufey' announced during State of Play event: Details inside

Following months of speculations, Santa Monica has officially announced the latest God of War: Laufey at the State of Play event, the next title in the highly popular God of War video game franchise.
One of the most anticipated action-adventure games shifts focus from god of war Kratos to his eponymous wife, who isn’t spending an ideal afterlife.
God of War: Laufey will follow the frost giant after her funeral in 2018's God of War, who breathed her last, leaving behind her wife and their son Atreus.
Though she is technically dead, this is seemingly a temporary setback for the Jötunn warrior. Encountering several gods from across mythology such as Egyptian goddess Sekhmet and Mongolian god Begtse, Faye will combat through the Everywhen to find her way home, aiming to protect her family.
Additionally, she will receive her own Companion Cube, allying with a talking cosmic cube, which is called Phranque and a Kiwi-accented ribbon named Rue.
Sony’s biggest event showed off nearly 20 minutes of gameplay, showing more of the fluid action and captivating graphics.
God of War Laufey release date
God of War Laufey release date and further details remain under wraps.