News
Make us preferred on Google
News

'God of War: Laufey' announced during State of Play event: Details inside

Sony’s State of Play event showed off nearly 20 minutes of gameplay, showing more of the fluid action and captivating graphics

God of War: Laufey announced during State of Play event: Details inside
'God of War: Laufey' announced during State of Play event: Details inside

Following months of speculations, Santa Monica has officially announced the latest God of War: Laufey at the State of Play event, the next title in the highly popular God of War video game franchise.

One of the most anticipated action-adventure games shifts focus from god of war Kratos to his eponymous wife, who isn’t spending an ideal afterlife.

God of War: Laufey will follow the frost giant after her funeral in 2018's God of War, who breathed her last, leaving behind her wife and their son Atreus.

Though she is technically dead, this is seemingly a temporary setback for the Jötunn warrior. Encountering several gods from across mythology such as Egyptian goddess Sekhmet and Mongolian god Begtse, Faye will combat through the Everywhen to find her way home, aiming to protect her family.

Additionally, she will receive her own Companion Cube, allying with a talking cosmic cube, which is called Phranque and a Kiwi-accented ribbon named Rue.


Sony’s biggest event showed off nearly 20 minutes of gameplay, showing more of the fluid action and captivating graphics.

God of War Laufey release date

God of War Laufey release date and further details remain under wraps.

2026 NBA Finals: Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1 preview
2026 NBA Finals: Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1 preview
Stephen Curry signs massive 10-year partnership with Li-Ning
Stephen Curry signs massive 10-year partnership with Li-Ning
Zverev equals Carlos Alcaraz Grand Slam record, reaches French Open semifinals
Zverev equals Carlos Alcaraz Grand Slam record, reaches French Open semifinals
Kostyuk to face Andreeva in French Open semis after beating Svitolina
Kostyuk to face Andreeva in French Open semis after beating Svitolina
PlayStation State of Play 2026: How to watch and what to expect?
PlayStation State of Play 2026: How to watch and what to expect?
Larry Fitzgerald Sr. dies at 71: Remembering the legendary sports journalist
Larry Fitzgerald Sr. dies at 71: Remembering the legendary sports journalist
Legendary NBA Coach Rick Adelman dies at 79
Legendary NBA Coach Rick Adelman dies at 79
Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian gives hilarious peek into relationship with new video
Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian gives hilarious peek into relationship with new video
Odell Beckham Jr. Breaks silence with emotional message after Giants deal
Odell Beckham Jr. Breaks silence with emotional message after Giants deal
Serena Williams set to make tennis comeback with Berlin tournament
Serena Williams set to make tennis comeback with Berlin tournament
NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400: Race delayed by rain at Nashville Superspeedway
NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400: Race delayed by rain at Nashville Superspeedway
Russell Henley secures dramatic comeback victory at Charles Schwab challenge
Russell Henley secures dramatic comeback victory at Charles Schwab challenge

Popular News

Stephen McCullagh sentenced to 31 years for murder of pregnant girlfriend

Stephen McCullagh sentenced to 31 years for murder of pregnant girlfriend
an hour ago
Stephen Curry signs massive 10-year partnership with Li-Ning

Stephen Curry signs massive 10-year partnership with Li-Ning
3 hours ago
Katie Price's reunion with husband Lee Andrews in jeopardy after major prison twist

Katie Price's reunion with husband Lee Andrews in jeopardy after major prison twist
3 hours ago