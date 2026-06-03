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Kelly Lee Curtis: New details emerge after death of Jamie Lee Curtis’ sister

Jamie Lee Curtis shared that her sister Kelly Lee Curtis’ has died at 69

Kelly Lee Curtis: New details emerge after death of Jamie Lee Curtis’ sister
Kelly Lee Curtis: New details emerge after death of Jamie Lee Curtis’ sister

Jamie Lee Curtis’ sister Kelly Lee Curtis’ cause of death has been revealed, with new details emerging about the actress’s final days.

As per US Weekly, the Freaky Friday star’s sister Kelly has died at 69 from natural causes.

She was said to have spent her final days in hospice care.

On Saturday, Jamie shared the devastating news of her sister's death on social media but she did not state the cause at that time.

Kelly’s husband, John Marsh, was said to have been with her at the time the coroner came to the scene, the publication noted.

The reports do not confirm whether any family members, including Jamie, were present at the time of her death at 2:30am on May 30.

According to reports, the coroner indicated Kelly will be cremated, but did not clarify if an autopsy had been requested by her family.


The obituary reposted by Jamie noted that she and Kelly moved with their stepfather from Los Angeles to Idaho in their early years.

Kelly and her husband John Marsh later moved to Bellevue, Idaho, where they founded documentary company Liberty Films.

She and Jamie Lee Curtis were daughters of Hollywood stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

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