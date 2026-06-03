Jennifer Garner's love life shaken as John Miller raises concerns over Ben Affleck 

Jennifer Garner is reportedly dealing with relationship strain as her boyfriend, John Miller, raised alarms over her dynamics with ex Ben Affleck.
The Alias actress, who has been dating her businessman boyfriend since 2018, was urged to set healthy boundaries with her former husband.
Despite being amicable with Affleck, Garner has been questioned over her dynamics with the Batman actor.
A bombshell report claimed recently that the Good Will Hunting star’s informal behaviour with his former wife has been affecting her relationship with John Miller.
Sources claimed that the attorney is currently doubting her girlfriend’s loyalty, as he wanted clarity in Ben Affleck’s relationship.
“John’s friends do not understand how he puts up with this. They’re telling him [that] he needs to give Jen an ultimatum — that it’s either him or Ben — but there’s no way John will do that,” a tipster noted.
The insider furthermore revealed, “The problem is that Ben always uses the kids as the pretence for being around, so there isn’t much John can say, even if he suspects that Ben has ulterior motives.”
This update came after Jennifer Garner was recently spotted with Ben Affleck, where they were seen wearing coordinating outfits, leaving fans in a frenzy.
For those unaware, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck remain friends and amicable after their divorce in 2015; they are also happily co-parenting their three kids, including Violet Anne, Fin (born Seraphina Rose Elizabeth), and Samuel Garner.
So far, the former couple has yet to respond to these ongoing speculations.