Princess Kate issues heartfelt statement after tragic loss

Princess Kate has released a heartfelt statement after revealing she was left devastated by a tragic accident, offering her condolences and support to those affected by the incident.
The Princess of Wales has issued an emotional statement after saying she was “saddened” by a helicopter crash in Devon that claimed the lives of three Royal Navy service members.
In her role as Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, Catherine shared a message on social media expressing her sorrow over the tragedy.
"I was so saddened to hear of the tragic loss of three service personnel from the Fleet Air Arm following a helicopter training exercise last night," the princess wrote.
Kate added, "William and I hold their families and friends in our hearts at this very difficult time."
The tribute featured a black background and was signed with Catherine’s customary initial, “C.”
According to GB News, Prince William plans to reach out directly to the bereaved families in the days ahead.
The reports suggested King Charles has been briefed on the incident and will send personal messages to the families of those who died.
The Ministry of Defence confirmed that three Royal Navy personnel were killed during a helicopter training exercise near Sourton, Devon, on June 3.