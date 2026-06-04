Ben Stiller Joins Spike Lee for Spurs' 1999 finals rematch

Ben Stiller joined other Knicks Celebrity Row regulars in San Antonio for the rematch of the 1999 NBA Finals, a series the Spurs won 4-1.
As per New York Post, on Wednesday night, June 3, Stiller was spotted at Frost Bank Center for the rematch of the 1999 finals.
Apart from the Happy Gilmore 2 actor, the star-studded event was attended by Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Morgan, Spike Lee, and Henrik Lundqvist.
It’s worth mentioning here that the Knicks are coming off a nine-day break after winning 11 straight game, completing series sweeps of the Sixers and Cavaliers, respectively.
Earlier this week, the MTA went to Knicks-blue-and-orange, giving the Madison Square Garden subway stop a makeover.
Morgan also partnered with the MTA to voice special announcements honouring the team’s Finals run.
Game 2 of the NBA finals is on Friday, June 4, in San Antonio and the series shifts to New York for Game 3.
On professional front, Ben Stiller is set to star and produce The Dink, an upcoming sports comedy movie about the sport of pickleball.
The Josh Greenbaum directional apart from the 60-year-old actor, also stars Johnson, Stiller, Chloe Fineman, Christine Taylor, Patton Oswalt, Martin Kove, Mary Steenburgen and Ed Harris.
The Dink is scheduled to be released on July 24, 2026.