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Prince William to seek Kate Middleton's help for 'important' talk with Princess Charlotte

The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed their only daughter, Princess Charlotte, in 2015

Prince William to seek Kate Middletons help for important talk with Princess Charlotte
Prince William to seek Kate Middleton's help for 'important' talk with Princess Charlotte 

Prince William admitted that he would need the support of his wife, Kate Middleton, in the future as he breaks the stigma surrounding periods and discusses menstrual health at a key event.

On Wednesday, June 3, the Prince of Wales attended the SXSW London Festival, where he was joined by two Diana Award legacy winners for the panel to highlight issues faced by young people.

One of the panel members, Vivi Lin, the founder of the NGO "With Red", which highlights period stigma, asked William if he had discussed how the topic would be handled in his own family.

"I took the courage to ask him a really important question: I asked him, 'Are you ready to talk to your daughter about periods?' and how he is preparing," she informed PEOPLE, referring to William and Kate's 11-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte.

"He answered genuinely and smiled and said, 'This is a topic I am not familiar with,'" before acknowledging that he might need his wife's help for the conversation.


Lin shared that the future King's positive attitude towards the topic and his understanding that he too would have to have a conversation with his daughter could play a pivotal role in tackling the stigma around menstrual health.

William met Lin and fellow Diana Legacy Award winner Sophie Pender  after they took part in a panel session on the topic of "society rewired" in Shoreditch, where The Diana Award is the official charity partner.

Every two years, the Diana Legacy Awards celebrate the achievements of 20 exceptional young leaders, who are inspiring the next generation to make a positive difference to the world and follow in the footsteps of Diana, Princess of Wales.

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