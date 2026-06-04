Meghan Markle hits back at criticism over Archie, Lilibet's photos on social media 

Meghan Markle has addressed the backlash she received for sharing glimpses of her private life on Instagram after advocating for privacy and normal childhood for children.
In recent months, fans have been spotting Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet more often than before on the Duchess of Sussex' Instagram feed, with some questioning whether the move contradicts her public stance on online safety.
After intense grilling from fans and critics alike, Meghan's rep has addressed the matter directly in a rare explanation.
The spokesperson for Meghan shared with Newsweek, "The Duchess has always been clear that there is a distinction between sharing moments from her life and exposing her children to public scrutiny."
"By obscuring their faces, she is demonstrating the very principle she advocates for: giving children privacy, agency, and protection in an increasingly digital world," they added.
Explaining Meghan's decision to share updates about her children on social media, the rep noted, "Far from being contradictory, by concealing their faces she is actually reflecting the message she delivered in Geneva: that parents can choose to share family experiences while still taking deliberate steps to protect identities, privacy, and digital footprint."
In May 2026, Meghan gave a speech during the inauguration of the Lost Screen Memorial ahead of the 79th World Health Assembly, where she spoke about the effect of social media and how it will negatively impact kids in the longer run.
"One day, generations from now, children will look back at this era with disbelief, that adults once allowed digital spaces to exist without basic protections for young people," said the Duchess.
The explanation from her rep came as Meghan prepares to mark the fifth birthday of her daughter Princess Lilibet on June 4.