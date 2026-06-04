Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively hit ice cream date amid her ‘polarising’ image rumours

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively recently stepped out for an ice cream date amid the rumours that the actor has been avoiding his wife in public.
The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday, June 4, and shared a snap with her 49-year-old husband eating an ice-cream.
In the caption, Lively gushed over the new, limited pineapple flavour, calling it bonkers.
The Gossip Girl alum wrote, “@Cgogreekyogurt, The new, limited pineapple flavor is bonkers. It needs to be a staple una vancityreynoldsX@blakelively.”
Her post comes weeks after reports that the Deadpool & Wolverine actor was attending public events alone in order to keep the focus on the occasion and avoid drawing attention to his wife’s back-to-back controversies.
According to a latest source from The Celebrity Beat, Lively’s image is extremely polarising right now, and her famous husband knows it.
His solo appearance raised many eyebrows with the insiders dishing out, “Ryan simply decided it would be better if he flew solo”.
It’s worth mentioning here that after just ending her legal battle with her It Ends with Us costar, Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were sued by five separate contractors over $2.1 million in unpaid debt tied to their upstate New York estate, they bought in 2018.