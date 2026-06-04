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Michael Jackson’s music legacy reaches new historic milestone

King of Pop’s legacy achieves another historic milestone years after his death

Michael Jackson’s music legacy reaches new historic milestone
Michael Jackson’s music legacy reaches new historic milestone

Michael Jackson’s music legacy has achieved another historic milestone, years after his death.

According to Billboard, the late King of Pop has now become the first and only artist to debut new songs on the Billboard Hot 100 in six different decades.

It became his 52nd Hot 100 hit as a solo artist, with his first being in 1972 when Got to Be There made it on the list.

The milestone came after his posthumous 2014 album Xscape’s song Chicago entered the Hot 100 at No. 30.


The song generated 10.7 million official chart-eligible U.S. streams during the last week of May, from 22 to 28, that were up 30 percent from the previous week.

Its streaming rise followed a steady climb from 3.8 million streams on the May 9 chart week to 5.4 million on May 16, 6.9 million on May 23 and 8.3 million on May 30.

Moreover, the latest entry extends Jackson’s Hot 100 run across the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

It's worth mentioning here that Chicago was released in 2014, nearly five years after Jackson’s death in 2009.

Michael Jackson died at the age of 50 from acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication at his Los Angeles home.

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