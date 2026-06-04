John Travolta thanks supportive fans after directorial debut reaches new high

After reaching a major milestone with his directorial debut, John Travolta took a moment to thank his loyal and supportive fans.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, June 3, the Pulp Fiction actor, 72, celebrated his film — Propeller One-Way Night Coach, as it ranks number one movie on Apple TV+.
Speaking directly to the camera, Travolta held up a model of the Super Constellation aircraft which is in the film and told his five million followers, “I’m very excited to say this is day seven of being No. 1 on Apple TV all around the world.”
He went on to say, “...I want to thank each and every one of you in all the countries around the world for being so supportive, it’s really because of you that it’s number one so thank you, thank you, I love you very much.”
“Day 7 at number ‘1’ ” Travolta captioned the video.
Propeller One-Way Night Coach is a semi-autobiographical film inspired by John Travolta’s childhood and his 1997 book of the same name.
The movie revolves around the tale of 8-year-old Jeff in 1962, with Travolta also portraying an older version of the character.
Notably, Travolta premiered the film at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on May 15 alongside his daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, who plays a flight attendant.