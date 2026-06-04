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King Charles breaks silence with rare message on Princess Lilibet’s 5th birthday

Meghan Markle marked Princess Lilibet’s fifth birthday by posting new family photos on Instagram

King Charles breaks silence with rare message on Princess Lilibet’s 5th birthday
King Charles breaks silence with rare message on Princess Lilibet’s 5th birthday

King Charles has shared a rare public message as his granddaughter Princess Lilibet marked her 5th birthday.

The British Monarch dropped a fresh update about Queen Camila on social media as she marked Founder’s Day at the Royal Hospital Chelsea by reviewing troops on parade and giving an address.

Sharing a snippet of the Queen, the Palace penned the caption, “Hold onto your hats!”

It added, “It was a blustery morning at the Founder’s Day Parade in the grounds of Royal Hospital Chelsea, where The Queen reviewed troops on parade and delivered an address.”

“The Royal Hospital Chelsea is home to the Chelsea Pensioners, retired soldiers of the British Army. Since 1692, it has offered care, community and comradeship to veterans,” the palace mentioned.

Taking her position on the dais, Queen Camilla received a Royal Salute before inspecting the parade and observing the March Past and Royal Hospital Collect.

She later delivered an address, reflecting on how King Charles II founded the Royal Hospital over 300 years ago as a “place of refuge and shelter,” a mission she said still endures today.


Notably, Buckingham Palace released the update as Meghan Markle marked Princess Lilibet’s fifth birthday by posting new family photos on Instagram.

The Duchess of Sussex post the snap featuring the young princess, accompanied by the caption: "Our dream girl. Happy fifth birthday, Lili."

To note, no public birthday messages were shared for Princess Lilibet by Prince William, King Charles III, or other senior royals, reflecting the continuing rift between the Sussexes and the royal family.

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