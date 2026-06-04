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Andy Cohen's new romance takes center stage after surprise birthday sighting

Andy Cohen and his younger boyfriend, Kevin Sobieski make buzz as they take their fresh romance to new level

Andy Cohens new romance takes center stage after surprise birthday sighting
Andy Cohen's new romance takes center stage after surprise birthday sighting

Months before taking their relationship public, Andy Cohen and his younger boyfriend, Kevin Sobieski, appeared happier than ever during a trip to Miami.

The romance may have only recently come to light, but fresh photos reveal the couple enjoying one another's company during the early stages of their relationship in Miami this spring.

The pair appeared relaxed together, with Sobieski keeping close to Cohen during their outing. 

Both sported fitted T-shirts, trousers and sunglasses, highlighting their casual yet polished looks.

P.C: Dailymail
P.C: Dailymail

They kept their relationship under wraps until Cohen was spotted celebrating his 58th birthday with Sobieski on Tuesday, sparking widespread attention.

Sobieski, a Harvard Business School alumnus, is employed in portfolio operations at TPG.

Before his relationship with Cohen, he reportedly dated Clifton Dassuncao until their 2018 breakup.

Previously, a source told the Daily Mail that Cohen and Sobieski have been dating for a few months.

Cohen is currently a single dad to son Ben, 7, and daughter Lucy, 4.

Despite never having a long-term partner, Cohen has been open about his active dating life.

In a 2025 interview on Call Her Daddy, he revealed that he uses dating apps to meet both romantic partners and casual dates.

“I'm on every app. Grindr, Scruff, Raya, Hinge... Craigslist used to be the place where we hooked up,”he told host Alex Cooper, adding “Craigslist was Grindr before there was Grindr!' he dished.”

Cohen mentioned, “I meet two kinds of people: people that I want to sleep with and people that I want to date.”

He also clarified at the time that his dating priorities changed since becoming a father.

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