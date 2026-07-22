Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9: Specs, pricing 

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9 during the Galaxy Unpacked event of July 2026, bringing AI-centric health tracking, enhanced performance and brighter displays to its latest smartwatch lineup.
Both recently launched models are integrated with the cutting-edge technology, aiming to offer a streamlined user experience.
One of the most significant upgrades in both models is the Samsung's latest health tools, including Heart Health Score, Vitals, Fitness Index, Sleep Apnea detection and Daily Cardio Load.
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 specs
Designed for outdoor enthusiasts and athletes, the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 features a rugged titanium body, a 5,000-nit Super AMOLED display.
For better battery performance, Samsung has equipped the largest-ever 800mAh battery in the latest wearable.
Moreover, it supports Trail Run tracking with elevation analysis, hydration guidance and nutrition alerts, and more.
In terms of compatibility, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 offers dual-frequency GPS, LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC and 64GB of storage.
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 pricing
Samsung has not yet announced the official price of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, with pre-orders set to begin on July 22, with general availability from August 7.
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 sizes and colours
Galaxy Watch Ultra2 will be accessible in 47 mm size in Titanium Silver or Titanium Gray colours.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 9
Here are some of the impeccable features of Samsung Galaxy Watch 9:
Galaxy Watch 9 specs
The Galaxy Watch 9 is seemingly built to focus on everyday wellness with continuous health monitoring, a lightweight aluminum design and improved comfort for 24/7 wear.
Furthermore, the recently launched device consists of high-end AI-powered sleep, heart and fitness tracking features, alongside Samsung's BioActive Sensor for personalised health insights.
Powered by the Snapdragon Wear Elite platform, the watch would never fail to captivate users with exceptional performance, a 3,000-nit display and up to 445mAh battery capacity depending on the model. Available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, it supports LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi and dual-frequency GPS.
Galaxy Watch 9 sizes and hues
The 40 mm Galaxy Watch 9 will be available in Cream and Graphite, while users can get the 44 mm Galaxy Watch 9 in Graphite and Silver.
Galaxy Watch 9 price
Galaxy Watch 9 price starts at $379 for the 40mm Bluetooth model, while the LTE variant is available for $429.