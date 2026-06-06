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Kim Kardashian, sister Khloé reach 2026 Monaco GP to support Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have been romantically connected since the beginning of this year

Kim Kardashian joins sister Khloé to support Lewis Hamilton for 2026 Monaco GP
Kim Kardashian joins sister Khloé to support Lewis Hamilton for 2026 Monaco GP 

This year's Monaco Grand Prix turns into a family affair!

Kim Kardashian has made her first appearance at the 2026 Monaco GP, and the reason is, of course, her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton.

The SKIMS founder was accompanied by her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, to support the athlete as he chases Monaco success.

On Saturday, June 6th, Kim and Khloé pictured cheering on Lewis, who is hoping to secure first at the Monaco Grand Prix after consecutive failures.

This appearance of the reality television star at the Grand Prix marked her first since she began dating the British racing driver, whose real name is Sir Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton.

In the wake of Lewis' previous failures, several fans believed that Kim was the real reason for his consecutive failures in multiple racing leagues. 

Netizens claimed that since the 41-year-old athlete began dating the businesswoman, he has been distracted from his goals, especially in his racing field.

His recent trailing includes his best result for Ferrari at the previous Canadian Grand Prix, where he secured a runner-up finish behind Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

According to The Independent, Kimi scored at the top of the leaderboard in Monaco as he finished fastest in the concluding practice session on Saturday.

This update came after Kim Kardashian made her relationship with Lewis Hamilton Instagram official with a slew of images and never-before-seen video clips. 

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