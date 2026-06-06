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Salim Kumar dies at 56: Renowned Malayalam star's cause of death revealed

The Malayalam actor passed away after being hospitalized at local hospital

Salim Kumar dies at 56: Renowned Malayalam stars cause of death revealed
Salim Kumar dies at 56: Renowned Malayalam star's cause of death revealed 

Malayalam actor Salim Kumar tragically passed away. He was 56. 

On Saturday, June 6th, Gulf News confirmed the death of the deceased actor, who was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi due to severe health complications. 

Kumar was suffering from an undisclosed form of liver illness, which reportedly worsened in recent days, following which he was placed on ventilator support, according to media reports. 

Insiders close to the late actor said a team of specialist doctors was closely monitoring his condition and continuing treatment. 

However, authorities and family members have yet to issue detailed updates on his medical status and his death. 

Kumar was known for his comic and comedy roles in several Indian movies, including Pulival Kalyanam, Happy Husbands and C.I.D. Moosa

Salim Kumar dies at 56: Renowned Malayalam stars cause of death revealed

The late actor is survived by his two sons, Chandu and Aromal. 

Multiple reports claimed that the actor had been battling liver-related health issues for several years. 

He had earlier revealed that he was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, clarifying that the condition was hereditary and not linked to alcohol consumption. 

Salim Kumar's family is yet to share the details of his mass funeral.  

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