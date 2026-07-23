Spotify honours Atif Aslam with surprising streaming update before 'Subah Aye Na' release

Atif Aslam is celebrating the global impact of his music just days ahead of his 4th studio album, Subah Aye Na release.
As the Doorie hitmaker gears to mesmerise fans with his full length album on July 31, 2026 - his first since Meri Kahani, debuted in 2008, Spotify marks his two successful decades in the pop industry with surprising stats.
According to the new Spotify listening insights, Atif holds a faithful audience on the music streaming giant with nearly 8 billion monthly streams.
Per the streaming records, more than 80 million listeners stream Atfi's music across 184 countries.
In 2025 alone, 96% of Atif's listeners streamed his songs outside Pakistan, highlighting that the Aadat singer posseses a strong international fanbase across the Middle East, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South Asia and beyond.
The pop icon - who himself is a millenial is believed to be widely popular among Gen-Z with Spotify stats confirming that 85% of his streams comes from younger listeners.
Last year, Atif's music on spotify experienced a surge with more than 41 million listeners discovering or returning to his music.
Spotify insights also confirmed that Atif’s songs appear on more than 37.5 million user-created playlists including wedding, late night drives and more.
Atif Aslam shares big message ahead of Subah Aye Na release
"This album is a true representation of freeing myself from the chaos and meeting my real self," said Atif while sharing his thoughts on his fourth album.
"Stay tuned. I can't wait for all of you to hear it," added the Bol actor.
Subah Aye Na tracklist
1. Subah Aye Na
2. Safar Mein Hun
3. Ishq
4. Let's Have Some Fun
5. Sun Sajna
6. Hun Ishq Mein
7. Char Yaar
8. Sachay Waday