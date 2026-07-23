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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Alia Bhatt shares emotional reaction to ongoing CJP protests

The 'Alpha' star has stepped forward to show support for the CJP-led student protest in Delhi

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt shares emotional reaction to ongoing CJP protests
Alia Bhatt shares emotional reaction to ongoing CJP protests

Alia Bhatt has broken her silence on the ongoing CJP protests, saying the events of the past few days have "broken my heart" as she shared an emotional message expressing her concern over the unrest.

The Alpha star has stepped forward to show support for the CJP-led student protest in Delhi.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a heartfelt note in support of the students. It read, "The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope. Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them."


Praising the students for their courage and determination, the Student of the Year star further wrote, “Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country's tomorrow. For the students. By the students. The future is theirs Jai Hind.”

Salman Khan and other actors show solidarity with students

Alia Bhatt is not the only Bollywood star supporting the students. Salman Khan also voiced his solidarity, expressing sadness over the violence and calling the paper leak issue a serious concern while praising students and parents for demanding a better education system.

He added, "I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud."


Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem also joined the Jantar Mantar protest in support of the students.

They joined several actors, including Rajkummar Rao, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, who have backed the movement.

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