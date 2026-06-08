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Princess Mette-Marit receives crucial update from hospital amid worsening health

The future queen of Norway has been battling a devastating health condition since 2018

Princess Mette-Marit receives crucial update from hospital amid worsening health
Princess Mette-Marit receives crucial update from hospital amid worsening health

Crown Princess Mette-Marit has received a major update amid her rapidly declining health.

In the latest update shared by the Norwegian Royal Family this week, it was reported that the future queen – who has been battling pulmonary fibrosis since 2018 – has been placed on the lung transplant waiting list, GB News reported on Sunday, June 7.

According to the report, Mette-Marit will undergo lung transplant soon after a suitable donor organ becomes available.

Amid her rapidly declining health, respiratory specialist Professor Are Holm from Oslo University Hospital, while speaking at a press briefing, outlined the severity of the situation.

He explained, "The rule of thumb for who should be put on the list for lung transplantation is that the patient should be so sick with lung disease that we have reason to believe that the patient only has one year left to live.”

Holm also highlighted that Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s condition had taken a “dangerous” turn, sharing that her recent lung function tests indicated significant deterioration.

Due to the future queen’s shocking health scare, the Palace has confirmed that she will not carry out royal engagements.

Furthermore, her silver wedding anniversary celebrations in August and a country visit scheduled for September have also been postponed.

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