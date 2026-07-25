Princess Anne makes first appearance in Wales after surprise move toward charity  

After wrapping up her week-long trip to South Korea and Thailand, Princess Anne has resumed her engagements in the United Kingdom.
The Princess Royal made her first solo appearance in Monmouthshire to explore Cilwrgi Farm, in the Welsh territory, owned by Prince William.
On Saturday, July 25th, Royal media outlets reported that King Charles III’s sister received a warm welcome from Dai Jones, the Deputy Governor of HMP Usk, Prescoed and Cilwrgi Farm Training Centre, alongside Richard Gough, Farm Manager and Hannah Priest, Livestock Officer.
During her royal tour, Her Royal Highness toured the working dairy farm and met staff and prisoners involved in its day-to-day operation.
The Governor, Rob Denman, praised Anne, 75, as he welcomed the prominent British Royal Family member, saying, "We were delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness. The Princess Royal to HMP Prescoed and to showcase the outstanding work taking place at Cilwrgi Farm."
For those unaware, the farm was opened in 1939 as an Open Borstal; later it became a detention centre in 1964, and an Open Youth Custody Centre in 1983.
This engagement marked the second by the Royal Family, as Duchess Sophie also visited Llanelwedd, Wales, to celebrate the four-day annual agricultural festival, highlighting the organisation’s efforts in developing farming, rural life, and Welsh culture.
Princess Anne's heartfelt letter
Princess Anne continued her senior royal member's duties after she sent a heartfelt letter to the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health.
"I send my warmest congratulations to the College as you celebrate your 30th anniversary. Over the past three decades, the College has played a vital and influential role in advancing the health and wellbeing of infants, children and young people across the United Kingdom and beyond," the mother of two added.
The letter has been sent by the official website of Buckingham Palace, showing King Charles' consent in the cause close to his sister's heart.
Princess Anne's visit to Thailand and South Korea
July has been extremely packed for Princess Anne as she has travelled over the seas for her historical state visit to Thailand, Bangkok, and South Korea, alongside her husband Sir Timothy Lawrence.