Royal
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 22 minutes ago
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King Charles sends strong message with key decision amid Andrew controversy

King Charles makes bold move in support of sexual assault victims

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 22 minutes ago
King Charles sends strong message with key decision amid Andrew controversy
King Charles sends strong message with key decision amid Andrew controversy

King Charles has taken major decision to show support to sexual assault victims amid Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor ongoing controversy.

The British monarch has stripped former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Jeffrey Donaldson of his knighthood, who was found guilty in June of 18 historic child sexual abuse offences, including rape.

A notice published in The Gazette on Thursday confirmed the decision, stating, "The King has directed the cancellation and annulment of the knighthood conferred upon Jeffrey Mark Donaldson on the 11 June 2016 as a Knight Bachelor."

The knighthood was awarded by Queen Elizabeth II in her Birthday Honours, recognising his service to politics and public life.

Donaldson can no longer use the title "Sir," while his wife, Eleanor, also loses the courtesy title "Lady Donaldson" following the revocation.

King Charles sends strong message with key decision amid Andrew controversy

A jury of seven men and five women at Newry Crown Court unanimously convicted Donaldson over the sexual abuse of two women when they were children.

The offences were committed between 1985 and 2008. Donaldson, who represented Lagan Valley as an MP from 1997 to 2024, denied all the charges.

The case represented one of Northern Ireland's most prominent criminal trials in recent memory.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson described the crimes as "the most heinous and despicable."

Donaldson was convicted on 18 offences, including rape, and faces a lengthy prison sentence,

with sentencing expected in September.

He remains on remand at Maghaberry Prison and requested the removal of his Privy Council membership and knighthood following the guilty verdicts.

Andrew controversy

Notably, King Chalres’ step came amid his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faced severe legal and public controversy centered on his historic ties to Jeffrey Epstein, allegations of sexual misconduct, and accusations of sharing confidential government information while serving as a UK trade envoy.

On February 18, 2026, he was detained by Thames Valley Police on suspicion of misconduct in public office, with ongoing police reviews expanding into potential sexual offenses.

Andrew also stripped of his royal patronages, military affiliations, and his Duke of York peerage title by the royal family.

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