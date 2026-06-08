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Meghan Markle stands by Prince Harry after major charity setback

The Duchess of Sussex clears her stance after Prince Harry sparks backlash over his African charity

Meghan Markle stands by Prince Harry after major charity setback
Meghan Markle stands by Prince Harry after major charity setback 

Meghan Markle has shown support for her husband, Prince Harry, after he was urged to step down from his African charity foundation. 

A new report of the National Examiner claimed that the Duchess of Sussex has come to the forefront to back her life partner in every walk of life, be it personal or professional.

The Suits alum has reportedly teamed up with the Duke of Sussex for his possible reconciliation with King Charles on his return to England, tied to the Invictus Games opening ceremony.

Moreover, the estranged member of the British Royal Family is also making efforts to mend her ties with her cancer-stricken father-in-law.

Most recently, Meghan, 44, debuted King Charles in her eighth anniversary tribute on her official Instagram account, as she dropped a photo of her wedding day when she walked down the aisle alongside the 77-year-old monarch to marry Harry.

Speaking of the Duke's reaction to his wife's efforts, the tipster noted that, "Harry could not be happier" as she is trying her best to win over King Charles.

Despite their efforts to reunite with the British Royal Family, the father of two also renewed scrutiny after he was urged to step down from his charity in Africa, for which he has been serving as president for six years.

P.C. Meghan Markle/Instagram account
P.C. Meghan Markle/Instagram account  

Last week, The Times reported that the charity had previously faced allegations regarding human rights abuses by eco-guards against the Baka community in Odzala-Kokoua National Park.

Now, asking Harry to step down from his president role after he continued supporting the fundraising event in Arizona this week, despite the human rights abuses faced by his African charity.

As of now, the Duke of Sussex has yet to make an official statement over the backlash. 

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