Meghan Markle takes firm decision amid criticism over same milestone as Prince William

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle’s true reaction on backlash over her latest Hollywood milestone, has come to light.
In a surprising turn of events earlier this month, the As Ever founder made it to the list of Daytime Emmy Award 2026 nominations in the Outstanding Lifestyle Program category for her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.
At the time, an insider claimed that “Meghan is beyond excited about getting this nomination. She sees it as proof that the show struck a chord with the people that matter.”
However, shortly after Meghan received the Emmy nod for her cooking series, the former Suits actress was accused of somehow “wheedling” her way into the list, with Hollywood insiders claiming that the award show organizers are being slammed for nominating With Love, despite its low ratings.
“The biggest complaint people in the industry have is that her numbers didn’t warrant this recognition, people are convinced that her name and her connections are the only reason she’s gotten this nomination so there’s a lot of bitterness,” an insider told Heatworld.
Soon after the nomination list was released by Emmys, an insider told Rob Shuter, “Award shows are fighting for attention,” adding, “Putting Meghan Markle on the red carpet guarantees global coverage. That’s a bigger win for the Emmys than recognizing a series that never became a cultural phenomenon.”
Now sources close to Prince Harry’s wife have lifted the curtain on her feelings over this fresh wave of backlash.
An insider claimed that “She’s bracing herself for plenty more sniping in the run-up to the awards but she’s not going to get drawn into the noise.”
They continued, “Meghan’s refusing to let all the negativity spoil this for her and she says anyone saying the show didn’t deserve to be in the running is simply looking to find fault with her because they’re jealous.”
“She says the whole narrative that she’s somehow getting special treatment by getting this nomination after her show was cancelled just proves her point because it actually happens all the time and is completely within the rules,” added the source.
It is pertinent to mention, Meghan Markle’s estranged brother-in-law, Prince William, has also somehow became part of the Emmys 2026 nods.
Eugene Levy’s show The Reluctant Traveler bagged two Primetime Emmy nominations this year – one of them was for the episode in which William made a guest appearance.