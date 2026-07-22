Instagram and Facebook down right now? Users report widespread outage

Meta-owned platforms Facebook, and Instagram, are experiencing widespread outages today, impacting a variety of users worldwide, majorly affecting users across UK.
On Wednesday, July 22, 2026, Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, showed that all the platforms went down, with reports reaching its peak to almost 5,000 complaints at 5:04pm PKT.
Is Instagram down right now?
In the UK, nearly 64% users are unable to access the app, with 18% users lodging complaints regarding the timeline-related isuees, and the remaining 10% are experiencing server connectivity problems.
Facebook down
In the UK, up to 48% of users are unable to access the app, 21% reported login issues, and 20% are facing issues while accessing the website.
Users react to ongoing Instagram and Facebook outage
A user flocked to X to check out if someone else is also facing issue with Instagram, asking, "Me heading to Twitter to see if anyone else’s Instagram is down."
Another user wrote, "You’re not the only one I wasn’t on Twitter at that time. Facebook shut me down so many times."
"Is Facebook down for anyone else? I'm getting this message right now: "Account Temporarily Unavailable," a third user asked.
It is pertinent to mention that Meta has yet to officially address the ongoing Facebook and Instagram outage.