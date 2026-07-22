Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Sci-Tech

Instagram and Facebook down right now? Users report widespread outage

Facebook and Instagram users are experiencing issues across apps from Wednesday afternoon

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Instagram and Facebook down right now? Users report widespread outage
Instagram and Facebook down right now? Users report widespread outage

Meta-owned platforms Facebook, and Instagram, are experiencing widespread outages today, impacting a variety of users worldwide, majorly affecting users across UK.

On Wednesday, July 22, 2026, Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, showed that all the platforms went down, with reports reaching its peak to almost 5,000 complaints at 5:04pm PKT.

Is Instagram down right now?

Instagram and Facebook down right now? Users report widespread outage

In the UK, nearly 64% users are unable to access the app, with 18% users lodging complaints regarding the timeline-related isuees, and the remaining 10% are experiencing server connectivity problems.

Facebook down

Instagram and Facebook down right now? Users report widespread outage

In the UK, up to 48% of users are unable to access the app, 21% reported login issues, and 20% are facing issues while accessing the website.

Users react to ongoing Instagram and Facebook outage 

A user flocked to X to check out if someone else is also facing issue with Instagram, asking, "Me heading to Twitter to see if anyone else’s Instagram is down."

Instagram and Facebook down right now? Users report widespread outage

Another user wrote, "You’re not the only one I wasn’t on Twitter at that time. Facebook shut me down so many times."

Instagram and Facebook down right now? Users report widespread outage

"Is Facebook down for anyone else? I'm getting this message right now: "Account Temporarily Unavailable," a third user asked.

Instagram and Facebook down right now? Users report widespread outage

It is pertinent to mention that Meta has yet to officially address the ongoing Facebook and Instagram outage.

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