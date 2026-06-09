The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake announced to release this year: Trailer, more

Nintendo has officially launched a remake of 'The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time,' putting an end to the persistent rumours that have been swirling for several years.
This forest is home to the Kokiri, a people who each possess their own fairy companion.
During Nintendo Direct, the company unveiled the eagerly-awaited title with a trailer that kicks off with narration detailing the origins of Hyrule, ahead of focusing on an ancient tree standing alone in a small forest at the edge of the kingdom.
However, there is a special boy among them who lacks a fairy. The camera is primarily focused on him; without providing any explanation, the Triforce mark appearing on his hand and his amazing appearance, fans can easily recognise the link.
The logo for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time then appears, indicating towards its imminent launch.
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time trailer
The Ocarina of Time Remake trailer didn’t feature gameplay or detailed cutscenes, with additional details expected to be released in the near future.
Moreover, the visual design of Link in the trailer provides a promising look at the game's enhanced graphics.
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time release date
Nintendo has confirmed its launch in the ongoing year; however, the exact release date remains under wraps.