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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Gabriel Langton rushed to hospital after horror head-first fall at Commonwealth Games

The English gymnast was taken to a hospital after he fell during his routine at the Commonwealth Games

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Gabriel Langton rushed to hospital after horror head-first fall at Commonwealth Games
Gabriel Langton rushed to hospital after horror head-first fall at Commonwealth Games

An English gymnast, Gabriel Langton, was rushed to a hospital after suffering from a horrifying fall at the Commonwealth Games.

During his routine on Friday night, July 24, Langton missed a grab on the horizontal bars and fell three metres onto his head while competing in the men's team gymnastics final.

While team England ended up claiming silver, the success of the games was darkened by Langton's terrifying injury.

He was treated by more than 10 medical staff, who put his neck in a brace before leading him away on a stretcher.

The 19-year-old was conscious and could be seen moving his legs and arms before leaving the arena.

Team England breaks silence on Gabriel Langton's fall

Following the final, a Team England spokesperson said, "We are grateful to the medical teams who responded immediately to provide assistance. He has been taken to hospital, and we will share more information when it is available."

Langton, a gymnast from the City of Birmingham Gymnastics Club, was brought into the team to replace six-time Olympic medallist Max Whitlock. 

The injury left the gymnast's teammates stunned, as Luke Whitehouse, who was set to perform after Langton, only managed to score 11.70, leaving him in 23rd place for the apparatus overall.


Commonwealth Games gold medallist reacts to Gabriel Langton

Felix Dolci, who helped Canada win the gold medal, noted, "It's terrible but it goes to show that gymnastics is a very, very difficult and complicated sport. It's dangerous you know sometimes."

"All our thoughts go to Gabriel and the team. Pushing through this is definitely not easy, England stayed focused, they stayed in the zone, a huge shout out to them because that's not an easy one."

"For any gymnast that was on the field of play, seeing this not only is difficult, but something you never want to see. It goes to show how hard the sport is."



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