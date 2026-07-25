Alexandra Leclerc flaunts 'baby bump' as she joins Charles Leclerc at Hungarian Grand Prix

Alexandra Leclerc and Charles Leclerc spotted once again along with their dog Leo ahead of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix at Hungaroring in Budapest, Hungary on July 25, 2026. Budapest, Hungary.
The arrival comes a day after Alexandra Leclerc flaunted her baby bump, confirming the ongoing pregnancy rumours.
Is Alexandra Leclerc pregnant?
Shortly after the 24-year-old model’s baby bump photos from the paddock quickly circulated on social media, with fans congratulating the couple as they prepared to welcome their first child.
Although neither Charles nor Alexandra has yet to officially confirm the news, their recent appearances have fueled excitement among Formula 1 supporters.
Fans celebrate the couple
The sighting captured tremendous attention from fans, many of whom praised the couple for embracing this new chapter in their lives. Leo, who frequently accompanies the pair to Formula 1 events, also became a familiar highlight in photos from the paddock.
Supporters gushed the social media with congratulatory messages, showering love and warm wishes to the couple.
A fan wrote, “Not official yet but happy for both of them...a baby soon.”
Another fan commented, “There you go, Léo is going to have a little brother or a little sister .”
“Mmmmm I think they're waiting for a Bibi ,” a third fan wrote.
Focus turns to the Hungarian Grand Prix
While the personal milestone has taken the internet by storm, Leclerc's attention will soon shift to the Hungarian Grand Prix, where Ferrari will aim to strengthen its campaign.
As Formula 1 action gets underway in Budapest, fans will be watching not only Leclerc's performance on the track but also celebrating the exciting news surrounding his growing family.