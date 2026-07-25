Lewis Hamilton demands Ferrari improvement ahead of Hungarian GP qualifying

Lewis Hamilton is not satisfied with domination during Friday's free practice sessions, as he called for improvement in Ferrari.
Hungarian Grand Prix free practice sessions
On Friday, July 24, Charles Leclerc topped FP1 before Hamilton, who finished third in the first session, led a Ferrari 1-2 in FP2, marking their dominance in Hungaroring.
Behind Ferrari, Lando Norris was closest, just short of half a second back from Hamilton.
George Russell was fifth in both sessions for Mercedes, while Kimi Antonelli only ran in FP2 where he was down in 13th after he was unable to put a competitive lap together.
Lewis Hamilton on Ferrari improvement
Despite the positive result, Hamilton shared that Ferrari can still make improvement ahead of Saturday's event.
He said, "It was a solid day overall. The conditions were quite challenging, with the wind making things a bit tricky and the track feeling quite bumpy in some places."
"The car felt better in FP2 and we made some good progress between the sessions, although there are still a few areas we need to improve. We'll go through all the data overnight, keep working on the balance and hopefully find a bit more performance for tomorrow," the British driver added.
George Russell on Ferrari practice sessions at Hungarian GP
Russell, who is five points behind Hamilton in the championship and 50 behind his teammate Antonelli, shared that Friday's pace highlighted Ferrari's edge over Mercedes.
Discussing Friday's sessions, Russell said, "It was quite a strange day out there, I think, for everybody. Budapest is an amazing track to drive, with a resurfaced half of the track. Super bumpy, a lot of it's breaking up around the last couple of corners, which is making it quite strange to drive on.
"Our single lap didn't look great, but long run looked more competitive. But, yeah, what we, I guess, potentially feared with Ferrari seemed to be the case. They looked very, very strong."
The third and final free practice session is set to take place on Saturday, July 25 ahead of qualifying.