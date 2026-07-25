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  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga: Heavyweight star makes return in Jeddah

Anthony Joshua faces powerhouse Kristian Prenga in Jeddah comeback

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga: Heavyweight star makes return in Jeddah
Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga: Heavyweight star makes return in Jeddah

Former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua returns to action this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, taking on power-puncher Kristian Prenga.

This highly anticipated bout marks Joshua’s emotional return to the sport after taking time away following a tragic car accident in Nigeria.

High stakes in Jeddah

The heavyweight showdown serves as a critical stepping stone for the 36-year-old British star. Joshua must secure a decisive victory if he hopes to lock in a massive domestic blockbuster fight against fellow British heavyweight rival Tyson Fury later in the year.

Prenga aims for massive upset

Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga enters the ring with an impressive knockout record and views this fight as the defining moment of his career. 


Confident he can create a shock result, Prenga declared, “I work all my life for this, I waited all my life for this and I hope I am going to show the world on Saturday who I am.”

Focused on the task ahead

While boxing fans keep speculating about future mega-fights, Joshua insists he is not looking past his challenger. 

Anthony Joshua faces powerhouse Kristian Prenga in Jeddah comeback
Anthony Joshua faces powerhouse Kristian Prenga in Jeddah comeback

Acknowledging Prenga’s clear power, Joshua said, “He’s a very fighter. Very dangerous fighter. Yes, I believe it, I know it, I’ve studied it and I’m ready for it.”

What comes next?

With the world watching live on pay-per-view, Joshua understands the massive pressure resting on his shoulders. Emphasizing the absolute necessity of victory, Joshua stated that “there is no universe, there is no future unless I get past this checkpoint on Saturday night.”

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