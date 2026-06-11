‘Alpha’ teaser: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor stunned by Alia Bhatt’s intense role

Alia Bhatt starrer Alpha’s official teaser is finally out, and already winning hearts of the Bollywood fraternity.
On Wednesday, June 10, Yash Raj Films finally dropped the highly anticipated teaser for its first upcoming female-led spy action movie that stars the Student of the Year actress and Sharvari in main roles.
The high-octane preview shows a grapping father-daughter dynamic that quickly turns dark and action-packed, with Bhatt’s character stepping into her first deadly mission under intense training.
Shortly after the Alpha teaser was out, Indian film stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor, began hyping up the film and Alia Bhatt’s action-packed performance.
Shah Rukh Khan:
Taking to his official Instagram Stories, the superstar of Indian cinema praised, “Well done Alia, in years from breaking hearts and now to breaking bones your skill set keeps expanding. May Alpha win hearts and still leave some villains standing for the sequel.”
“Go get them Sigma girl! Lord Bobby....you are so good when you are bad!!! Big hug. And all the best to Shiv and his team,” he added.
Kareena Kapoor:
Kareena Kapoor gushed, “Alia on [fire emojis] @aliabhatt,” adding, “Absolutely loved it guys @anilskapoor @iambobbydeol @yrf @sharvari #ShivRawail #AdityaChopra #AkshayeWidhani.”
Vicky Kaushal:
On his Instagram Stories, Vicky Kaushal hyped, “ALPHA BHATT. Looks badass. Feels insane. Bobby Sir- love this version of you. Can't wait for more to unfold (Sharvari)! Best wishes Team.”
Katrina Kaif:
The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress Katrina Kaif also gave a huge shout-out to Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, writing, “My dearest @aliaabhatt @sharvari This is looking fire Can't wait to see this... Full on Action Mode, Bring it on.”
Kiara Advani:
Cheering on the Alpha cast, Kiara Advani penned, “This looks SO good! @aliaabhatt you are phenomenal @iambobbydeol. Can't wait to see @sharvari and @anilskapoor @yrf #shivrawail.”
Priyanka Chopra:
Priyanka Chopra also hyped up the film, stating, “Ready for your game ! @aliaabhatt @iambobbydevl @sharvari Go #Alpha !!”
Alpha release date:
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor starrer Alpha is slated to release on July 3, 2026.