Hrithik Roshan’s big career move sparks Hollywood project rumours

Hrithik Roshan has reportedly signed with the agency behind several Oscar-winning films, fueling speculation that a Hollywood project could be on the horizon for the Bollywood star.
As per Deadline, the War 2 star has signed with Anonymous Content, the production and management company behind several Oscar-winning projects, sparking speculation about a potential Hollywood debut.
According to the outlet Hrithik, described by the publication as “one of the highest-grossing Indian actors,” has officially signed with the prestigious media company.
The company has backed acclaimed films including The Revenant (2015), Spotlight (2015), and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004).
Often called the “Greek God of Bollywood,” Roshan began his career with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and has since become one of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars, known for films like War, Super 30, Jodhaa Akbar, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
On the work front, the actor will next be seen reprising his iconic role in Krrish 4, the latest instalment in the blockbuster superhero franchise.
Among Indian actors who transitioned to Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra is one of the most prominent names.
After gaining international attention with Quantico and films like Baywatch, she went on to star in projects including Heads of State and The Bluff, with more Hollywood and Indian films in the pipeline.