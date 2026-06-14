Vijay Deverakonda in talks for Maddock Films’ new pan-Indian film? Deets inside

Amid the buzz surrounding his upcoming film Ranabaali, Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly in talks for a brand-new project.
On Saturday, June 13, Pinkvilla reported that the 37-year-old Indian actor and film producer may be teaming up with director Vikram Kumar for an exciting new film.
As per the report, the Arjun Reddy actor is in talks to star in Kumar’s upcoming pan-Indian project, produced under the banner of Maddock Films, which also bankrolled the superhit Stree franchise.
However, no official announcement or confirmation has been given yet.
Vijay Deverakonda upcoming projects:
The Geeta Govindham star currently has two movies, Ranabaali and Rowdy Janardhana, in the pipeline.
Ranabaali – set to release worldwide in theatres on September 11, 2026 – follows the story of “a fearless freedom fighter from Rayalaseema in 18th century India who resists British rule. His wife Jayamma stands by his side,” as per IMDb.
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the movie stars Deverakonda in the titular role alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Arnold Vosloo.
The actor’s second project, Rowdy Janardhana, is set to premiere in December 2026, and shows “Janardhana builds his fearsome reputation through street power and unwavering loyalty. But when political forces exploit his influence, control begins to slip away. Rivalries intensify and ambitions clash in a brutal test of his standing.”
Rowdy Janardhana features Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Vivek Oberoi, Krithi Shetty, and Keerthy Suresh in the ensemble cast.